Company News for Jan 22, 2024

Shares of Apple Inc. AAPL shot up 1.6% on the broader tech rally.

The Travelers Companies, Inc.’s TRV shares jumped 6.7% after reporting fourth-quarter adjusted earnings of $7.01 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.04 per share.

Shares of Bank OZK OZK gained 4.4% after reporting fourth-quarter adjusted earnings of $1.50 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.46 per share.

PepsiCo, Inc.’s PEP shares lost 0.8% on consumer staples becoming the biggest losing sector in the session.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Apple Inc. (AAPL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (TRV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Bank OZK (OZK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.