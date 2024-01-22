News & Insights

Company News for Jan 22, 2024

January 22, 2024 — 09:29 am EST

  • Shares of Apple Inc. AAPL shot up 1.6% on the broader tech rally.
  • The Travelers Companies, Inc.’s TRV shares jumped 6.7% after reporting fourth-quarter adjusted earnings of $7.01 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.04 per share.
  • Shares of Bank OZK OZK gained 4.4% after reporting fourth-quarter adjusted earnings of $1.50 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.46 per share.
  • PepsiCo, Inc.’s PEP shares lost 0.8% on consumer staples becoming the biggest losing sector in the session.

