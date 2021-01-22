Company News for Jan 22, 2021
- United Airlines Holdings Inc.'s UAL shares tumbled 5.7% after reporting fourth-quarter 2020 adjusted loss per share of $7, wider-than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.56 loss per share.
- Shares of Alcoa Corp. AA plummeted 12.4% after the company expressed concerns that future performance may be affected if its markets fail to recover from pandemic-led devastations.
- PacWest Bancorp's PACW shares gained 1.1% after the company posted fourth-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $1.02, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.67.
- Shares of The Travelers Companies Inc. TRV surged 2.6% after posting fourth-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $4.91, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.
