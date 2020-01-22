Company News for Jan 22, 2020

Shares of Novavax, Inc. NVAX jumped 71.1% after the company reported that FDA has granted Fast Track designation for its NanoFlu in older adults

Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. UBER rose 7% after the company reported that it has completed the sale of its Indian food delivery business to Zomato, valued at $355 million

Shares of CSS Industries, Inc. CSS soared 100% after the company reported acquisition by IG Design Group for $9.40 per share in cash

Shares of Viveve Medical, Inc. VIVE rose 17.7% after the company announced that it has received FDA approval for its Viveve 2.0 Systems

