Stocks

Company News for Jan 21, 2022

Contributor
Zacks Equity Research Zacks
Published
  • Fifth Third Bancorp’s FITB shares slid 2.8% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2021 revenues of $1.99 billion, lagging the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.32%.    
  • Regions Financial Corp.’s RF shares tumbled 5.2% after the company posted fourth-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $0.44, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.49.
  • Shares of Union Pacific Corp. UNP gained  1.1% after reporting fourth-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $2.66, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.60.
  • Shares of The Travelers Companies Inc. TRV surged 3.2% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $1.07, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.60.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>

Click to get this free report

Regions Financial Corporation (RF): Free Stock Analysis Report

Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB): Free Stock Analysis Report

Union Pacific Corporation (UNP): Free Stock Analysis Report

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (TRV): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

RF FITB UNP TRV

Other Topics

Investing

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Zacks

Zacks is the leading investment research firm focusing on stock research, analysis and recommendations. In 1978, our founder discovered the power of earnings estimate revisions to enable profitable investment decisions. Today, that discovery is still the heart of the Zacks Rank. A wealth of resources for individual investors is available at www.zacks.com.

Learn More

Explore Stocks

Explore

Most Popular