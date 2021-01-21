Company News for Jan 21, 2021
- The Bank of New York Mellon Corp.'s BK shares plunged 7.3% after reporting fourth-quarter 2020 revenues of $3.8 billion, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.85 billion.
- Shares of Tyson Foods Inc. TSN surged 3.7% after the company agreed to pay $221.5 million settling all class action claims related to its broiler chicken antitrust litigation.
- Gevo Inc.'s GEVO shares plummeted 21.4% after the company decided to sell $350 million of its shares in a registered direct offering priced at-the-market.
- Shares of Fulton Financial Corp. FULT dropped 1.3% after posting fourth-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $0.30, lagging the Zacks Consensus Estimate by one cent.
Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report
The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BK): Free Stock Analysis Report
Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN): Free Stock Analysis Report
Fulton Financial Corporation (FULT): Free Stock Analysis Report
Gevo, Inc. (GEVO): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
Zacks Investment Research
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.