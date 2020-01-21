Company News for Jan 21, 2020
- Citizens Financial Group Inc.’s CFG shares surged 3.2% after reporting fourth-quarter 2019 adjusted earnings per share of $0.99, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.96.
- Fastenal Co. FAST dropped 1.4% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2019 adjusted earnings per share of $0.31, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by one cent.
- Shares of First Horizon National Corp. FHN soared 6.4% after posting fourth-quarter 2019 adjusted earnings per share of $0.47, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.42.
- Progress Software Corp. PRGS climbed 3.2% after the company posted fourth-quarter 2019 adjusted earnings per share of $079, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.75.
