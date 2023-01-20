Company News for Jan 20, 2023

Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company PG declined 2.1%, despite improving its sales guidance, as it warned about commodity costs putting pressure on its profits.

Shares of Devon Energy Corporation DVN rose 2.3% as the energy sector bucked the day’s trend.

Truist Financial Corporation’s TFC shares jumped 4.3% after reporting fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings of $1.30 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.28 per share.

Shares of NVIDIA Corporation NVDA slid 3.5% on the broader tech slump.

