Company News for Jan 20, 2022

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc.’s JBHT shares rose 1% after reporting fourth-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $2.28, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.99.

Bank of America Corp.’s BAC shares gained 0.4% after the company posted fourth-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $0.82, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.76.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc. UNH were up 0.3% after posting fourth-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $4.48, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.30.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp USB plummeted 7.8% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $1.07, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.11.

