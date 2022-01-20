Stocks

Company News for Jan 20, 2022

Contributor
Zacks Equity Research Zacks
Published
  • J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc.’s JBHT shares rose 1% after reporting fourth-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $2.28, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.99.    
  • Bank of America Corp.’s BAC shares gained 0.4% after the company posted fourth-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $0.82, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.76.
  • Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc. UNH were up 0.3% after posting fourth-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $4.48, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.30.
  • Shares of U.S. Bancorp USB plummeted 7.8% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $1.07, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.11.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

As one investor put it, “curing and preventing hundreds of diseases…what should that market be worth?” This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Free: See Our Top Stock and 4 Runners Up >>

Click to get this free report

Bank of America Corporation (BAC): Free Stock Analysis Report

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH): Free Stock Analysis Report

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (JBHT): Free Stock Analysis Report

U.S. Bancorp (USB): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BAC UNH JBHT USB

Other Topics

Investing

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Zacks

Zacks is the leading investment research firm focusing on stock research, analysis and recommendations. In 1978, our founder discovered the power of earnings estimate revisions to enable profitable investment decisions. Today, that discovery is still the heart of the Zacks Rank. A wealth of resources for individual investors is available at www.zacks.com.

Learn More

Explore Stocks

Explore

Most Popular