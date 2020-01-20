Markets

Company News for Jan 20, 2020

Contributor
Zacks Equity Research Zacks
Published
  • Shares of The Gap, Inc. GPS dropped 0.4% after the company announced that it has cancelled plans to spin off its Old Navy brand
  • Shares of iMedia Brands, Inc. IMBI jumped 42.2% after the company reported the launch of Shaquille O'Neal's Invicta collection on ShopHQ
  • Shares of Tailored Brands, Inc. TLRD rose 4.2% after the company announced it will sell the Joseph Abboud trademarks to WHP for $115 million
  • Shares of State Street Corporation STT rose 1.8% after the company reported the fourth-quarter 2019 earnings of $1.98 per share that surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.70

Click to get this free report

State Street Corporation (STT): Free Stock Analysis Report

The Gap, Inc. (GPS): Free Stock Analysis Report

Tailored Brands, Inc. (TLRD): Free Stock Analysis Report

EVINE Live Inc. (IMBI): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Investing Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Zacks

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular