Company News for Jan 20, 2020
- Shares of The Gap, Inc. GPS dropped 0.4% after the company announced that it has cancelled plans to spin off its Old Navy brand
- Shares of iMedia Brands, Inc. IMBI jumped 42.2% after the company reported the launch of Shaquille O'Neal's Invicta collection on ShopHQ
- Shares of Tailored Brands, Inc. TLRD rose 4.2% after the company announced it will sell the Joseph Abboud trademarks to WHP for $115 million
- Shares of State Street Corporation STT rose 1.8% after the company reported the fourth-quarter 2019 earnings of $1.98 per share that surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.70
