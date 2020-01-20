Company News for Jan 20, 2020

Shares of The Gap, Inc. GPS dropped 0.4% after the company announced that it has cancelled plans to spin off its Old Navy brand

Shares of iMedia Brands, Inc. IMBI jumped 42.2% after the company reported the launch of Shaquille O'Neal's Invicta collection on ShopHQ

Shares of Tailored Brands, Inc. TLRD rose 4.2% after the company announced it will sell the Joseph Abboud trademarks to WHP for $115 million

Shares of State Street Corporation STT rose 1.8% after the company reported the fourth-quarter 2019 earnings of $1.98 per share that surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.70

