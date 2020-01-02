Markets

Company News For Jan 2, 2020

Contributor
Zacks Equity Research Zacks
Published
  • Shares of Neovasc Inc. NVCN soared nearly 37% after the company announced that it had submitted a premarket approval application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for Neovasc Reducer, used in treatment of refractory angina
  • Shares of Viveve Medical, Inc. VIVE jumped 46.5% after the company announced that it has regained compliance with Nasdaq listing rules
  • Shares of Seadrill Limited SDRL rose 7.2% after the company reported that it has received a 3-year contract for AOD II and AOD III, which is expected to be $98 million and $101 million in value
  • Shares of Urovant Sciences Ltd. UROV rose 18.4% after the company reported submission of New Drug Application for Vibegron, used for the treatment of overactive bladder

Click to get this free report

Neovasc Inc. (NVCN): Free Stock Analysis Report

Seadrill Limited (SDRL): Get Free Report

Viveve Medical, Inc. (VIVE): Free Stock Analysis Report

Urovant Sciences Ltd. (UROV): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Investing Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Zacks

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular