Company News For Jan 2, 2020

Shares of Neovasc Inc. NVCN soared nearly 37% after the company announced that it had submitted a premarket approval application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for Neovasc Reducer, used in treatment of refractory angina

Shares of Viveve Medical, Inc. VIVE jumped 46.5% after the company announced that it has regained compliance with Nasdaq listing rules

Shares of Seadrill Limited SDRL rose 7.2% after the company reported that it has received a 3-year contract for AOD II and AOD III, which is expected to be $98 million and $101 million in value

Shares of Urovant Sciences Ltd. UROV rose 18.4% after the company reported submission of New Drug Application for Vibegron, used for the treatment of overactive bladder

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.