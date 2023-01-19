Company News for Jan 19, 2023

Shares of The Charles Schwab Corp. SCHW tanked 2.5% after reporting fourth-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per share of $1.07, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.10.

Shares of Prologis Inc. PLD rose 1% after the company reported adjusted core funds from operations of $1.24, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.21.

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s PNC shares plunged 6% after posting fourth-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per share of $3.49, lagging the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.95.

Interactive Brokers Group Inc.’s IBKR shares surged 4.9% after the company posted fourth-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per share of $1.30, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.16.

