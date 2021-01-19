Company News for Jan 19, 2021
- Washington Federal Inc.'s WAFD shares fell 0.4% after the company reported first-quarter fiscal 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $0.51, declining 40.7% year over year.
- Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. PNC tumbled 3.5% after the company posted fourth-quarter 2020 revenues of $4.2 billion, dropping 3% year over year.
- BlackBerry Ltd's BB shares climbed 8% after the company settled a legal dispute with social media giant Facebook Inc. FB.
- Shares of Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. TUFN jumped 12.9% after the company raised its fourth-quarter 2020 preliminary sales guidance.
