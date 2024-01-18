Company News for Jan 18, 2024

Tesla, Inc. ( TSLA ) shares fell 2% after the company reduced prices for its Model Y cars in Germany, following a previous price cut for certain models in China.

Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. ( IBKR ) gained 2.3% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2023 revenues of $1.14 billion, outpacing the consensus estimate by 1.99%.

Verizon Communications Inc. ( VZ ) shares declined 1.1% after the company made an announcement of a $5.8 billion charge to write down the value of its business connectivity unit.

Albemarle Corporation ( ALB ) shares fell by 4.2% following the company's announcement of job cuts and cost reductions.



