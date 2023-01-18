Company News for Jan 18, 2023

Shares of Morgan Stanley MS shot up 5.9% after reporting fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings of $1.31 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.25.

Shares of video-gaming company Roblox Corporation RBLX surged 11.8% after reporting solid growth for users and bookings in December.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc.’s CFG shares fell 2.2% after reporting fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings of $1.25 per share, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.30 per share.

Shares of FB Financial Corporation FBK slid 1.9% after reporting fourth-quarter 2022 revenues of $127.97 million, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $134.53 million.

