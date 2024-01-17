Company News for Jan 17, 2024

The FB Financial Corporation ( FBK ) shares fell 3.9% after the company reported fourth-quarter revenues of $116.43 million, missing the consensus estimate by 4.24%.

Synopsys, Inc. ( SNPS ) shares gained 3.1% after the announcement of its acquisition of ANSYS, Inc. ( ANSS ) in a cash and stock deal valued at around $35 billion.

The Walt Disney Company ( DIS ) shares rose by 3% after reports surfaced that the National Football League was in discussions to purchase a stake in ESPN.

Shares of Microsoft Corporation ( MSFT ) increased by 0.2% following the announcement of the new Pro version of its AI chatbot, Microsoft Copilot.



