Company News for Jan 17, 2023

Shares of Citigroup Inc. C shot up 1.7% after reporting fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 revenues of $18 billion, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $17.9 billion.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company WFC rose 3.3% after reporting fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings of $0.67 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.63 per share.

Shaw Communications Inc.’s SJR shares fell 1% after reporting fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings of $0.25 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.27 per share.

Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation BK rose 1.8% after reporting fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings of $1.30 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.22 per share.

