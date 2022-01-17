Company News for Jan 17, 2022

Citigroup Inc.’s C shares fell 1.3% after the company’s fourth-quarter 2021 net profit declined 24% year over year.

BlackRock Inc.’s BLK shares dropped 2.2% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2021 revenues of $5.11 billion, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.21 billion.

Shares of First Republic Bank FRC tumbled 4.2% after the company’s fourth-quarter 2021 non-interest expenses jumped nearly 30% year-over-year to $866 million.

Shares of Netflix Inc. NFLX rose 1.3 % after the company raised monthly prices for its streaming service in the United States and Canada.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 7 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.