Company News for Jan 16, 2020

BlackRock Inc.’s BLK shares gained 2.3% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2019 adjusted earnings per share of $8.34, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $7.67.

Alcoa Corp. AA dropped 0.9% after the company posted fourth-quarter 2019 adjusted loss per share of $0.31, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss per share of $0.22.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc. UNH advanced 2.8% after reporting fourth-quarter 2019 adjusted earnings per share of $3.90, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.77.

The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. GS lost 0.2% after posting adjusted earnings per share of $4.69, lagging the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.20.

