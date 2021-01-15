Company News for Jan 15, 2021
- Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited TSM rose 6.1% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2020 earnings of 97 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 92 cents.
- Datasea Inc.’s DTSS shares jumped 49.2% after the company reported establishment of a new company to focus on 5G opportunities.
- Shares of AeroVironment, Inc. AVAV surged 30.3% after the company announced it will acquire Arcturus UAV for $405 million.
- Ideanomics, Inc.’s IDEX shares jumped 21.8% after the company reported sponsorship in non-profit, North American Council for freight efficiency.
