Company News for Jan 15, 2020

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company WFC dropped 5.4% after the company reported earnings for the quarter ending December 2019 of $0.93 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.12

Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. DAL rose 3.3% after the company posted fourth-quarter 2019 earnings of $1.7 per share that surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.4

Shares of RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc. RTIX soared 63.4% after the company announced to sell its OEM Business for $490 million and also raised Q4 and FY19 sales guidance above analyst estimates

Shares of Super League Gaming, Inc. SLGG jumped 28.1% after the company announced a partnership with Wanda Cinemas Games

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.