Company News for Jan 15, 2020
- Shares of Wells Fargo & Company WFC dropped 5.4% after the company reported earnings for the quarter ending December 2019 of $0.93 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.12
- Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. DAL rose 3.3% after the company posted fourth-quarter 2019 earnings of $1.7 per share that surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.4
- Shares of RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc. RTIX soared 63.4% after the company announced to sell its OEM Business for $490 million and also raised Q4 and FY19 sales guidance above analyst estimates
- Shares of Super League Gaming, Inc. SLGG jumped 28.1% after the company announced a partnership with Wanda Cinemas Games
Click to get this free report
Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL): Free Stock Analysis Report
Wells Fargo & Company (WFC): Free Stock Analysis Report
RTI Surgical, Inc. (RTIX): Free Stock Analysis Report
Super League Gaming, Inc. (SLGG): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.