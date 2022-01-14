Stocks

Company News for Jan 14, 2022

  • Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. DAL gained 2.1% after the company reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 earnings of $0.22 per share, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.15 per share.
  • Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited’s TSM shares jumped 5.3% after the company reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 earnings of $1.15 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.12 per share.
  • Shares of KB Home KBH surged 16.5% after the company reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 earnings of $1.91 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.77 per share.
  • The Boeing Company’s BA shares gained 3% on reports that its 737 Max aircraft could soon get clearance to resume flights from China.

