Company News for Jan 14, 2021
- Shares of Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. ACOR surged 44.3% after the company announced a definitive agreement to sell its Inbrija manufacturing operations in Chelsea to Catalent for $80 million in cash.
- Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd.’s FRSX shares jumped 65.9% after the company’s Eye-Net subsidiary initiated pilot project with a global vehicle manufacturer.
- Shares of Golar LNG Partners LP GMLP rose 22.6% after New Fortress Energy announced plans to acquire Hygo Energy Transition Ltd. and Golar LNG in a combined $5 billion deal.
- WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc.’s WIMI shares jumped 14.4% after the company reported that it has obtained a patent for new 3D holographic pulse laser processing device to advance the application of holographic technology in EV autonomous driving and other EV areas.
