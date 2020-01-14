Company News for Jan 14, 2020
- Lululemon Athletica Inc.’s LULU shares climbed 4.4% after raising its fourth-quarter 2019 adjusted earnings per share guidance to the range of $2.22 to $2.25 from the range of $2.10 to $2.13 given earlier.
- Woodward Inc. WWD surged 4.8% after the company decided for an all-stock merger with aerospace supplier Hexcel Corp. HXL.
- Shares of Tesla Inc. TSLA jumped 9.8% following the news thatChina is unlikely to significantly cut subsidies for new energy vehicles in 2020.
- Five Below Inc. FIVE plunged 11.4% after the company warned of a fourth-quarter 2019 profit and sales shortfall.
Click to get this free report
Hexcel Corporation (HXL): Free Stock Analysis Report
Tesla, Inc. (TSLA): Free Stock Analysis Report
Woodward, Inc. (WWD): Free Stock Analysis Report
lululemon athletica inc. (LULU): Free Stock Analysis Report
Five Below, Inc. (FIVE): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.