Company News for Jan 14, 2020

Lululemon Athletica Inc.’s LULU shares climbed 4.4% after raising its fourth-quarter 2019 adjusted earnings per share guidance to the range of $2.22 to $2.25 from the range of $2.10 to $2.13 given earlier.

Woodward Inc. WWD surged 4.8% after the company decided for an all-stock merger with aerospace supplier Hexcel Corp. HXL.

Shares of Tesla Inc. TSLA jumped 9.8% following the news thatChina is unlikely to significantly cut subsidies for new energy vehicles in 2020.

Five Below Inc. FIVE plunged 11.4% after the company warned of a fourth-quarter 2019 profit and sales shortfall.

