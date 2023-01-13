Company News for Jan 13, 2023

Shares of KB Home KBH tanked 2.9% after the company reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 adjusted earnings per share of $2.47, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.85.

Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. AAL jumped 9.7% after the company announced that its fourth quarter profit is likely to be higher than expectation.

The Walt Disney Co.’s DIS shares surged 3.6% after the company appointed Mike Parker as its new Chairman.

Logitech International S.A.’s LOGI shares plunged 16.9% after the company posted disappointing preliminary earnings and revenue data for the third quarter of fiscal 2023.



Just Released: Free Report Reveals Little-Known Strategies to Help Profit from the $30 Trillion Metaverse Boom

It's undeniable. The metaverse is gaining steam every day. Just follow the money. Google. Microsoft. Adobe. Nike. Facebook even rebranded itself as Meta because Mark Zuckerberg believes the metaverse is the next iteration of the internet. The inevitable result? Many investors will get rich as the metaverse evolves. What do they know that you don't? They’re aware of the companies best poised to grow as the metaverse does. And in a new FREE report, Zacks is revealing those stocks to you. This week, you can download, The Metaverse - What is it? And How to Profit with These 5 Pioneering Stocks. It reveals specific stocks set to skyrocket as this emerging technology develops and expands. Don't miss your chance to access it for free with no obligation.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Logitech International S.A. (LOGI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The Walt Disney Company (DIS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

KB Home (KBH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.