Company News for Jan 13, 2022

Shares of Shaw Communications Inc. SJR gained 0.3% after the company announced first-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings of $0.31 pers share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.30 per share.

Infosys Limited’s INFY shares gained 2.9% after the company reported third-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings of $0.18 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.17 per share.

Shares of Wipro Limited WIT declined 8.5% after the company reported third-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings of $0.07 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.08 per share.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s JEF shares plummeted 9.3% after the company reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 earnings of $1.36 per share, lagging the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.40 per share.

