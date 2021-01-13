Company News for Jan 13, 2021
- Shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. ACI rose 2.1% after the company reported third quarter of fiscal 2020 earnings of 66 cents, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 42 cents.
- General Motors Company’s GM shares jumped 6.2% after Chief Executive Mary Barra shared plans that its first BrightDrop electric commercial vans will be delivered to FedEx by year-end.
- Shares of Biomerica, Inc. BMRA surged 27.2% after the company announced that it has received a CE Mark for its COVID-19 rapid antigen test.
- Liminal BioSciences Inc.’s LMNL shares jumped 26.6% after the company received FDA approval for its US-Based plasma collection center.
Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report
General Motors Company (GM): Free Stock Analysis Report
Albertsons Companies, Inc. (ACI): Free Stock Analysis Report
Biomerica, Inc. (BMRA): Free Stock Analysis Report
Prometic Life Sciences Inc. (LMNL): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
Zacks Investment Research
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.