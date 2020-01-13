Company News for Jan 13, 2020
- SYNNEX Corp.’s SNX shares jumped 13% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2019 adjusted earnings per share of $4.26, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 3.61.
- KB Home KBH plummeted 3.2% after the company posted fourth-quarter 2019 revenues of $1,558.7 million, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1,599 million.
- Shares of WD-40 Co. WDFC tumbled 3.3% after reporting first-quarter fiscal 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $0.88, lagging the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.99.
- Eli Lilly and Co. LLY gained 1.5% following its deal to purchase medical dermatology grug developer Dermira Inc., for $1.1 billion.
Click to get this free report
Eli Lilly and Company (LLY): Free Stock Analysis Report
KB Home (KBH): Free Stock Analysis Report
WD-40 Company (WDFC): Free Stock Analysis Report
SYNNEX Corporation (SNX): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
Zacks Investment Research
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.