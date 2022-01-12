Company News for Jan 12, 2022

Shares of Accolade, Inc. ACCD soared 27.7% after the company reported third-quarter fiscal 2021 revenues of $83.45 million, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc.’s PACB shares declined 11.3% after the company lowered its fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 sales guidance.

Shares of Big Lots, Inc. BIG declined 1.5% after the company said that it has lately witnessed softening of sales trends and traffic this month due to extreme cold weather and surge in Omicron cases.

Illumina, Inc.’s ILMN shares jumped 17% after the company raised its 2022 revenue outlook on strong demand for its gene sequencing treatments and four new partnerships with different health care companies.



