Company News for Jan 12, 2021
- Shares of Mesoblast Limited MESO jumped 31.6% after the company announced that its rexlemestrocel-L reduced heart attacks, strokes and cardiac deaths.
- The ODP Corporation’s ODP shares rose 19.4% after USR Parent, Inc. proposed to acquire the company for $40 per share in cash.
- Shares of Eli Lilly and Company LLY surged 11.7% after the company announced that its Alzheimer's treatment slowed the decline of patients' ability to think by 32% in a phase 2 trial.
- AZZ Inc.’s AZZ shares rose 0.6% after the company reported third quarter of fiscal 2021 earnings of $0.80 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.58.
