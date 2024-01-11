Company News for Jan 11, 2024

WD-40 Co.’s ( WDFC ) shares soared 15.2% after reporting first-quarter fiscal 2024 adjusted earnings per share of $1.28, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.

Shares of E2open Parent Holdings Inc. ( ETWO ) climbed 8.6% after posting third-quarter fiscal 2024 adjusted earnings per share of $0.04, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate.

Lennar Corp.’s ( LEN ) shares surged 3.5% after the company raised its annual dividend to $2 per share from $1.50 and authorized another $5 billion of its stocks to repurchase.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical Inc. ( ISRG ) jumped 10.3% after the company said that buoyed by a recovery in China, its fourth-quarter 2023 sales likely to be higher than the consensus mark.

