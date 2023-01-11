Company News for Jan 11, 2023

Shares of TD SYNNEX Corp. SNX surged 4.7% after reporting fourth quarter fiscal 2022 adjusted earnings per share of $3.44, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.92.

Shares of Albertsons Companies Inc. ACI gained 1.8% after posting third quarter fiscal 2022 adjusted earnings per share of $0.87, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.67.

Microsoft Corp.’s MSFT shares rose 0.8% following news that the company is mulling investing $10 billion in ChatGPT-owner OpenAI.

CureVac N.V.’s CVAC shares soared 20.6% after the company announced its plan to advance patient trials of its mRNA vaccines for COVID-19 and the flu.

Free Report: Must-See Energy Stocks for 2023

Record profits at oil companies can mean big gains for you. With soaring demand and elevated prices, oil stocks could be top performers by far in 2023. Zacks has released a special report revealing the 4 oil stocks experts believe will deliver the biggest gains. (You’ll never guess Stock #2!)

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Albertsons Companies, Inc. (ACI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

TD SYNNEX Corp. (SNX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

CureVac N.V. (CVAC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.