Company News for Jan 11, 2022

Shares of Commercial Metals Company CMC gained 0.6% after the company reported first-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings of $1.62 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.30 per share.

AZZ Inc.’s AZZ shares declined 2.9% after the company posted third-quarter fiscal 2022 revenues of $231.74 million, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 244.20 million.

Shares of Zynga Inc. ZNGA surged 40.7% after the company announced that it has agreed to be acquired by video game maker Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. TTWO in a $12.7 billion deal or for $9.86 per share in cash and stock.

Apria, Inc.’s APR shares soared 26.1% after the company said that it has agreed to be acquired by Owens & Minor, Inc. OMI in a $1.45 billion cash deal, or $37.50 per share.

