Stocks

Company News for Jan 11, 2022

Contributor
Zacks Equity Research Zacks
Published
  • Shares of Commercial Metals Company CMC gained 0.6% after the company reported first-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings of $1.62 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.30 per share.
  • AZZ Inc.’s AZZ shares declined 2.9% after the company posted third-quarter fiscal 2022 revenues of $231.74 million, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 244.20 million.
  • Shares of Zynga Inc. ZNGA surged 40.7% after the company announced that it has agreed to be acquired by video game maker Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. TTWO in a $12.7 billion deal or for $9.86 per share in cash and stock.
  • Apria, Inc.’s APR shares soared 26.1% after the company said that it has agreed to be acquired by Owens & Minor, Inc. OMI in a $1.45 billion cash deal, or $37.50 per share.

Zacks’ Top Picks to Cash in on Artificial Intelligence

This world-changing technology is projected to generate $100s of billions by 2025. From self-driving cars to consumer data analysis, people are relying on machines more than we ever have before. Now is the time to capitalize on the 4th Industrial Revolution. Zacks’ urgent special report reveals 6 AI picks investors need to know about today.

See 6 Artificial Intelligence Stocks With Extreme Upside Potential>>

Click to get this free report

Owens & Minor, Inc. (OMI): Free Stock Analysis Report

TakeTwo Interactive Software, Inc. (TTWO): Free Stock Analysis Report

AZZ Inc. (AZZ): Free Stock Analysis Report

Commercial Metals Company (CMC): Free Stock Analysis Report

Zynga Inc. (ZNGA): Free Stock Analysis Report

Apria, Inc. (APR): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Investing

Latest Stocks Videos

'Renaissance of Growth' Ahead for Auto Stocks: Ives

Dec 29, 2021

Zacks

Zacks is the leading investment research firm focusing on stock research, analysis and recommendations. In 1978, our founder discovered the power of earnings estimate revisions to enable profitable investment decisions. Today, that discovery is still the heart of the Zacks Rank. A wealth of resources for individual investors is available at www.zacks.com.

Learn More

Explore Stocks

Explore

Most Popular