Company News for Jan 11, 2021
- Shares of Chimerix, Inc. CMRX jumped 69.1% after the company announced that it has acquired Oncoceutics, a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing imipridones for $78 million in cash and stock.
- Globalstar, Inc.’s GSAT shares rose 41.6% after business partner Nokia has entered into an agreement with Tideworks Technology, to deploy Globalstar’s Band 53 spectrum at the Port of Seattle, Terminal 5.
- Shares of Merus N.V. MRUS surged 28.3% after the company announced that FDA granted Fast Track Designation to Zenocutuzumab for the treatment of patients with neuregulin 1 fusion cancers.
- F5 Networks, Inc.’s FFIV shares jumped 17.7% after the company announced plans to acquire Volterra for approximately $500 million.
Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report
F5 Networks, Inc. (FFIV): Free Stock Analysis Report
Globalstar, Inc. (GSAT): Free Stock Analysis Report
Chimerix, Inc. (CMRX): Free Stock Analysis Report
Merus N.V. (MRUS): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
Zacks Investment Research
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.