Company News for Jan 10, 2024

Shares of Unity Software Inc. ( U ) tumbled 8% after the company said that it would be slashing 1,800 jobs or nearly 25% of its workforce as part of its restructuring efforts.

Juniper Networks, Inc.’s ( JNPR ) shares surged 21.8% on reports that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company ( HPE ) was nearing a deal to buy the hardware company.

Shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. ( AYI ) soared 11.5% after the company reported first-quarter fiscal 2024 earnings of $3.72 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.09 per share.

Neogen Corporation’s ( NEOG ) shares plummeted 8.4% after the company reported second-quarter fiscal 2024 earnings of $0.11 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.15 per share.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.0% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Juniper Networks, Inc. (JNPR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Neogen Corporation (NEOG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Acuity Brands Inc (AYI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Unity Software Inc. (U) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.