Company News for Jan 10, 2023

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. REGN plummeted 7.7% after the company declared that sales of its Eylea drug were negatively impacted in fourth-quarter 2022 due to pressure from an off-label competitor.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. LULU plunged 9.3% after the company reported that its gross margin has shrank in fourth-quarter 2022.

Duck Creek Technologies Inc. DCT shares soared 46.5% after the company said that private equity firm Vista Equity Partners will acquire it for $19 per share.

Baxter International Inc. BAX shares tumbled 7.7% after the company announced that it will spin off its kidney care business to restructure the company.

