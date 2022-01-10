Stocks

Company News for Jan 10, 2022

  • Shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. AYI gained 1.9% after the company reported first-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings of $2.85 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.37 per share.
  • WD-40 Company’s WDFC shares increased 3% after the company reported first-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings of $1.34 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.25 per share.
  • Shares of GameStop Corp. GME jumped 7.3% on reports that the company was planning to start a new division to focus on cryptocurrency and NFTs
  • T-Mobile US, Inc.’s TMUS shares declined 5% after the company reported that it added 844,000 postpaid net subscribers in the fourth quarter total 2021 additions of about 2.9 million, which were below expectations of 868,000.

