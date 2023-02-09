Company News for Feb 9, 2023

Shares of Capri Holdings Limited CPRI plummeted 23.6% after posting third-quarter fiscal 2022 adjusted earnings of $1.84 per share, widely missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.21 per share.

Shares of Broadcom Inc. AVGO fell 2.1% on the broader tech slump.

Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. UBER jumped 5.5% after posting fourth-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of $0.29 per share, crushing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.21 per share.

Enphase Energy, Inc.’s ENPH shares declined 4.2% as utility stocks tanked.

