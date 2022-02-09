Company News for Feb 9, 2022

Shares of Coty Inc. COTY jumped 8% after the company reported second-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings of $0.17 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.12 per share.

Lear Corporation’s LEA shares gained 0.6% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2021 earnings of $1.22 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.07 per share.

Shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. VIRT soared 7.3% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2021 earnings of $1.19 per share, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.83 per share.

CONSOL Energy Inc.’s CEIX shares surged 13% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2021 earnings of $0.86 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.55 per share.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.