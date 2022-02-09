Stocks

Company News for Feb 9, 2022

  • Shares of Coty Inc. COTY jumped 8% after the company reported second-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings of $0.17 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.12 per share.
  • Lear Corporation’s LEA shares gained 0.6% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2021 earnings of $1.22 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.07 per share.
  • Shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. VIRT soared 7.3% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2021 earnings of $1.19 per share, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.83 per share.
  • CONSOL Energy Inc.’s CEIX shares surged 13% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2021 earnings of $0.86 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.55 per share. 

Most Popular