Company News for Feb 9, 2021
- Global Payments Inc.'s GPN shares rose 1% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $1.80, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.77.
- Affiliated Managers Group Inc.'s AMG shares soared 17.5% after reporting fourth-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $4.22, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.73.
- Shares of CNA Financial Corp. CNA surged 4.7% after posting fourth-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $1.23, exceeding the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.06.
- Shares of Saia Inc. SAIA climbed 5.5% after the company posted fourth-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $1.51, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.29.
