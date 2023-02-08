Company News for Feb 8, 2023

Shares of Baidu, Inc. BIDU soared 12.2% after the company said it would finish testing its project "Ernie Bot" in March.

Shares of NVIDIA Corporation NVDA jumped 5.1% on tech stocks doing well.

Shares of Linde plc LIN rose 4.4% after posting fourth-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of $3.16 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.91 per share.

Chevron Corporation’s CVX shares advanced 2.6% as energy prices went up.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.8% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Chevron Corporation (CVX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Baidu, Inc. (BIDU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Linde plc (LIN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.