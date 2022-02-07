Stocks

Company News for Feb 7, 2022

  • Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. REGN gained 0.4% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2021 earnings of $23.72 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $18.49 per share.
  • Aon plc’s AON shares jumped 5.4% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2021 earnings of $3.71 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.40 per share.
  • Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. RCL declined 4.8% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2021 loss of $4.78 per share wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $3.70.
  • Virtus Investment Partners, Inc.’s VRTS shares soared 7.6% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2021 earnings of $10.36 per share, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $9.93 per share.

