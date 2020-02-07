Company News for Feb 7, 2020

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company BMY rose 2.3% after the company reported fourth-quarter earnings of $1.22 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.88

Shares of Cigna Corporation CI rose 2.6% after the company reported fourth-quarter earnings of $4.31 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.19

Shares of Nokia Corporation NOK jumped 4.2% after the company reported fourth-quarter earnings of $0.17 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.13

Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. CAH soared 10.6% after the company reported fourth-quarter earnings of $1.52 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.21

