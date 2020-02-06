Markets

Company News for Feb 6, 2020

Contributor
Zacks Equity Research Zacks
Published
  • Coty Inc.’s COTY shares rallied 14.5% after reporting second quarter of fiscal 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $0.27, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.24.
  • Capri Holdings Ltd. CPRI jumped 8.3% after the company reported third quarter of fiscal 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $1.66, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.58.
  • Shares of Humana Inc. HUM surged 6.4% after posting fourth-quarter 2019 adjusted earnings per share of $2.28, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.20.
  • Gilead Sciences Inc. GILD tanked 2.3% after the company posted fourth-quarter 2019 adjusted earnings per share of $1.30, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.68.

Click to get this free report

Coty Inc. (COTY): Free Stock Analysis Report

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD): Free Stock Analysis Report

Humana Inc. (HUM): Free Stock Analysis Report

Capri Holdings Limited (CPRI): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Investing Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

Beauty for Freedom Rings The Nasdaq Stock Market Closing Bell

Beauty for Freedom visited the Nasdaq MarketSite in Times Square. In honor of the occasion, Jerry Chu, Co-Founder and 2 board members rang the Closing Bell.

Jan 23, 2020
See more videos

Zacks

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular