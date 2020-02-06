Company News for Feb 6, 2020

Coty Inc.’s COTY shares rallied 14.5% after reporting second quarter of fiscal 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $0.27, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.24.

Capri Holdings Ltd. CPRI jumped 8.3% after the company reported third quarter of fiscal 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $1.66, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.58.

Shares of Humana Inc. HUM surged 6.4% after posting fourth-quarter 2019 adjusted earnings per share of $2.28, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.20.

Gilead Sciences Inc. GILD tanked 2.3% after the company posted fourth-quarter 2019 adjusted earnings per share of $1.30, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.68.

