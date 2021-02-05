Company News for Feb 5, 2021
- Shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. GOOS surged 22% after the company reported third-quarter fiscal 2021 earnings of $0.78 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.73 per share.
- Philip Morris International Inc.’s PM shares jumped 4.2% after the company posted fourth-quarter 2020 earnings of $1.26, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.23.
- Shares of International Paper Company IP plummeted 7.7% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings of $0.75 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.84 per share.
- Tapestry, Inc.’s TPR shares gained 4.6% after the company reported second-quarter fiscal 2021 adjusted earnings of $1.15 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.
