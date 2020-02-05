Company News for Feb 5, 2020

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.’s RCL shares gained 1.3% after reporting fourth-quarter 2019 adjusted earnings per share of $1.42, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by a penny.

Ralph Lauren Corp. RL jumped 9.2% after the company reported third quarter of fiscal 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $2.86, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.45.

Shares of Simon Property Group Inc. SPG surged 3.4% after posting fourth-quarter 2019 revenues of $1.49 billion, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.47 billion.

McKesson Corp. MCK soared 3.7% after the company posted third quarter of fiscal 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $3.81, above the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.54.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.