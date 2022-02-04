Company News for Feb 4, 2022

T-Mobile US Inc.’s TMUS shares soared 10.2% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $1.10, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.16.

McKesson Corp.’s MCK shares surged 3.5% after reporting third-quarter fiscal 2022 adjusted earnings per share of $6.51], outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.38.

Shares of The Allstate Corp. ALL rallied 3.4% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $2.75, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.74.

Shares of Aflac Inc. AFL rose 0.1% after posting fourth-quarter adjusted earnings per share of $1.28, exceeding the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.25.



