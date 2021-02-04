Company News for Feb 4, 2021
- Shares of AbbVie Inc. ABBV gained 3.4% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2020 earnings of $2.92 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.85 per share.
- Sony Corporation’s SNE shares soared 12.2% after it reported third-quarter fiscal 2020 earnings of $2.64, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.80 per share.
- Shares of Humana, Inc HUM gained 0.8% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2020 loss of $2.30 per share, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $2.35.
- The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company’s SMG shares jumped 5.1% after the company reported first-quarter 2021 earnings of $0.39 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.73 per share.
Zacks Investment Research
