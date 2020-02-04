Markets

Company News for Feb 4, 2020

  • Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. GILD rose 5% after the company reported that its Remdesivir will undergo a trial for the Coronavirus
  • Shares of Maxar Technologies Inc. MAXR jumped 3.4% after the company announced that it would manufacture Intelsat's 40e geostationary communications satellite, which is scheduled to launch in 2022
  • Shares of Insmed Incorporated INSM soared 40.6% after the company announced its Phase 2 WILLOW study of INS1007 met both primary and key secondary endpoints
  • Shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. ABG rose 2.9% after the company reported fourth quarter earnings of $2.53 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.35

