Company News for Feb 3, 2021
- Shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation XOM gained 1.6% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2020 earnings of $0.03 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.01 per share.
- Harley-Davidson, Inc.’s HOG shares plummeted 17.2% after it reported fourth-quarter 2020 loss of $0.63 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.10 per share.
- Shares of ConocoPhillips COP rose 0.6% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2020 adjusted loss of $0.19 per share, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.20 per share.
- United Parcel Service, Inc.’s UPS shares jumped 2.6% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2020 earnings of $2.66 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.11.
