Company News for Feb 3, 2020

Zacks Equity Research
  • Amazon.com Inc.’s AMZN shares jumped 7.4% after reporting fourth-quarter 2019 adjusted earnings per share of $6.47, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.98.
  • Caterpillar Inc. CAT tanked 3% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2019 revenues of $13.1 billion, below the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $13.6 billion.
  • Shares of Exxon Mobil Corp. XOM plummeted 4.1% after posting fourth-quarter 2019 adjusted earnings per share of $0.41, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.44.
  • Chevron Corp. CVX tumbled 3.8% after the company posted fourth-quarter 2019 revenues of $36.4 billion, lagging the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $39.8 billion.

